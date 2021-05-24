Wife ‘killer’ case: Court to hear injunction application against Lillian’s burial June 9

Lilian Dedjoe was allegedly abused and murdered by his husband Charles Dedjoe

Source: Kasapa fm

The General Jurisdiction of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Mrs. Rebecca Sittie has fixed June 9, 2021, to hear the interlocutory injunction application from Prince Charles Dedjoe which seeks to restrain the family of the late Lillian Dedjoe from burying her in his absence.

Charles Dedjoe, a business executive who has been accused of murdering his wife, the late Lillian has since been in custody.



He has had three bail applications refused including one at the High Court.



Just as the family was preparing to fix a date for the burial of the late Lillian, the accused person filed an application at the High Court to stop that process in his absence.



In court on Monday, May 24, Charles Ofori, Counsel for the accused person holding brief for Nkrabea Effah Darteh said they were served on Friday, May 21 with notice of entering appearance by the family of the late Lillian.

He also told the court that, they have received the statement of defence and affidavit in opposition to the interlocutory injunction including a statement of case of the defendants.



“We are pleading that we are given time to respond to the processes filed to enable my Lord have a broader view of the case before the court, Lawyer Ofori prayed to the court.



Lawyer Efua Brown Hissen represented the family of the late Lillian.



The court after hearing the parties fix June 9, to hear the application.