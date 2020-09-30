Will NPP accept results of a flawed election? - Kwesi Pratt quizzes

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama says he will not accept a flawed election, come December 7.

The NDC Presidential candidate and former President John Mahama has been drumming this into the Electoral Commission and the entire nation since the Commission began its voter registration exercise.



'As leader of the NDC, I wish to serve notice that we shall do all our parts to ensure that our country remains peaceful and that the electoral process proceeds smoothly, but let nobody assume that we will accept the results of a flawed elections," he cautioned.



Contributing to ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, the Editor-in-Chief of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has supported the call by the former President to reject flawed electoral results.



According to him, the former President is not wrong to serve notice of caution to the Electoral Commission ahead of the elections.



''Will NPP accept a flawed election? No! An NPP should not accept a flawed election. So, if the former President says if something goes wrong with the elections, he won't accept the results; what is wrong with that?'' he questioned.

He stressed that nobody including the current President will accept a flawed election either.



''Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not accept a flawed election. Nobody will accept a flawed election.''



He further stated that ''the constitution enjoins us as citizens of this country to do everything and anything to preserve the constitution'', so should flaws be detected during the elections, it behoves all Ghanaians to kick against it.



