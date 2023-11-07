William Yamoah commends police, EC for successful NPP flagbearer elections

William Yamoah is Director for Finance and Administration of the NPP

William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commended the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission for their outstanding supervision of the NPP presidential primaries.

The elections, which took place on Saturday, November 4, 2023, was incident-free, marking yet another milestone in Ghana's democratic process.



Yamoah, who played a pivotal role as the Secretary of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, lauded the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission for their unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and security during the electoral exercise.



He emphasized that their collective efforts were essential for the growth and sustenance of a thriving democracy in the nation.



"The successful and incident-free NPP Presidential primary demonstrates the professionalism, commitment, and competence of the Ghana Police Service and the Electoral Commission," he stated.



William Yamoah also indicated that the vigilance and impartiality of these two groups ensured that the democratic rights of the party members were upheld, setting a remarkable example for the nation.

He further said the Ghana Police Service played a pivotal role in ensuring security at polling stations across the country.



He noted that the police presence and swift response to any security concerns provided a sense of safety and reassurance to voters.



In addition, he said the Electoral Commission upheld its reputation for conducting fair and transparent elections.



"I want to extend my deepest appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for their valuable service. Their dedication to maintaining peace and order allowed our party members to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation," he added.



Yamoah also acknowledged the role of the Electoral Commission, stating, "We are grateful for the Electoral Commission's role in ensuring that the NPP Presidential primary was conducted with the highest level of transparency and credibility. Their commitment to a free and fair electoral process is commendable."

The incident-free NPP presidential primaries serves as a testament to Ghana's commitment to democratic values and principles.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



