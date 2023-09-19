Winner of 2024 presidential elections already decided - Rev Owusu Bempah

Faces of some presidential hopefuls

The founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has issued some prophecies on the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries, slated for November 4, 2023, and the 2024 presidential elections.

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Rev. Owusu Bempah indicated that the result of the 2024 elections has already been determined in the helm of the spirit.



He added that he was going to perform a spiritual exercise for the next president of Ghana right after leaving the church.



“The reason I would close and leave soon is that I must do something for somebody after church today, and that person is the next president of Ghana. And so today, I have to get home early to perform that action for the person (the next president).



“… The thing has already happened. It is just like watching a playback or a re-play of a football match that has already been played,” he said in Twi.



On the NPP primaries, the prophet listed the position on the ballot paper for the primaries, but his posturing (movement) seems to have communicated to the pastors, who were with him, and his congregation the person who would emerge victorious.



Watch Owusu Bempah’s prophecy in the video below:







BAI/OGB



