Winners, prizes to be announced as GhanaWeb Excellence Awards-Youth Edition comes off at 6pm

After the long wait, winners of the youth edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards will be announced today, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 6 pm.

The second edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards, an annual people’s choice award scheme is being held virtually.



The Awards will recognize outstanding young Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This comes after months of nomination and voting for individuals in their various professions who were chosen by GhanaWeb’s audience.



A total of sixteen (17) awards are up for grabs. Winners for these competitive categories will be announced during the live event.



The hosts for the event; Florence Naa Oyoe Quartey and Gideon Kodo are set and ready to give participants and viewers an amazing and thrilling show.



At 6pm, you can join our virtual audience for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition via this link: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards - Youth Edition

Don't miss the climax of the journey to award youth excellence tonight at 6pm on GhanaWeb TV, ghanaweb.com and on all of GhanaWeb's digital channels.



About GhanaWeb Excellence Awards:



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards was launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognize outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



This edition gives Ghanaians the opportunity to recognize youth, between the ages of 15 to 35, who have made significant strides in various fields, including Agriculture, Information Technology, Sports, Creative Arts, and Health among others.