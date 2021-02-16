Wisconsin university starts ICAG training

The Wisconsin International University College

Wisconsin International University College with its campuses in Accra and Kumasi has commenced the Institute of Chartered Accountant Ghana, ICAG training.

The programme which is recognised and accredited by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Ghana as reflected on their website is run by the Wisconsin Centre for Professional Studies (WCPS) at the main campus in Accra.



The institute has introduced huge discounts to students applying within the first year of the introduction of the programme with very flexible payment options and no registration fee required.

The institute runs courses in levels 1, 2 and 3 which includes subjects in Financial Accounting, Business Management and Information Systems Financial Reporting, Business and Corporate Law, Audit and Assurance, Advanced Taxation and many others.



The programme runs on both regular, evening and weekend session.