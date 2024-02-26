With 2,750 campaign, manifesto team members, will Bawumia appoint 50 ministers? - Henry Osei Akoto

Leading Member of the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has cast doubts on the NPP Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise to appoint no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers if he becomes president in 2025.

According to him, given the current number of people in the campaign and manifesto teams of the flagbearer, it would be hard for anyone to believe the vice president and his proposal to run a government with only 50 ministers.



In a post on X, Henry Osei Akoto stated: “ Campaign team members 41. Manifesto team members 319. 10 appointments per Constituency, making 2,750. Do you believe that Bawumia will appoint 50 ministers? The signs are on the wall.”



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on February 7, 2024, stated that he is committed to limiting the number of ministers and deputy ministers to no more than 50 under his presidency.



Highlighting the significance of efficient governance, Dr. Bawumia emphasised that a smaller ministerial team would facilitate streamlined decision-making processes.



Meanwhile, the NPP has appointed a campaign team of forty members to lead the flagbearer to victory come December 2024.

