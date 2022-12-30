With a new chairman and Sammy Gyamfi married, we might return to Peace FM's Kokrokoo - NDC's Banahene

Owusu Banahene, a member of the Communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has hinted that the party will return to Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' after years of boycott.

Their boycott according to a statement from the party was due to "unfair" treatment from "dictator" Kwami Sefa Kayi and his "poodle" production team.



"Although we appreciate the production and editorial discretion of the station to give their platform to whoever they deem fit, we consider it unfair for the NPP to maintain their two (2) slots on Fridays while the NDC’s two slots on Wednesdays are reduced to one (1), to satisfy the whim of a dictatorial Host and his poodle. In protest to this flagrant disregard for fairness by the Host and Production Crew of the program, the National Communication Bureau of the NDC has decided to cease the placement of party communicators on the 'Kokrokoo' show forthwith," portion of the statement read.

Speaking on Peace FM's The Platform programme, Banahene said: with a new national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia and a now-married National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the party might reconsider their stand.



