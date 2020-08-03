General News

With which key were you trying to open your locked office door? - Ag. A-G asks Domelevo

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelovo

The Acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, has questioned how the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, got the keys he tried to open his office door with while he was on leave.

According to him, Daniel Yao Domelevo left his office keys with his secretary before the commencement of his accumulated leave so it is surprising he had another key to open the office door.



This he says would mean that Daniel Yao Domelevo could be having a silent copy of his office door key as he could not have had access to the key from his secretary.



“There is a general impression in the office that, going on leave, he left his key with his secretary. So an interesting question is: which key was he trying to open his office door with? Could it be that he is also keeping a silent copy of the key?” Acting Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu quizzed in a statement



“It may be interesting to note that a video recording is circulating showing Mr. Domelevo unsuccessfully trying to place a key in the keyhole. He indicated that he could not have access to his key,” he pointed out.



Sometime last week, the Auditor-General was surprised when he discovered the locks to his office had been changed when he went there to pick up some documents.

He said he noticed that he could not access his office because the locks had been changed on the instruction of the Board.



He adds that, upon checking with them, the Board could neither confirm nor deny giving the instruction.



However, the Acting Auditor General said Daniel Domelevo was informed that the keys were changed for security reasons and that he (the Auditor General) could have reached out to his secretary for the new keys.



“The acting Auditor General told Mr. Domelevo that the key was changed for security reasons on the directive of the board, but that the new key was handed over to his secretary, who for the same security reasons sent the key to the cashier’s office for safe-keeping,” the statement pointed out. This was quoted by Daily Guide



“The next thing anyone knew was that the issue was in the domain of the media. It may be interesting to note that a video recording is circulating showing Mr. Domelevo unsuccessfully trying to place a key in the keyhole,” it added.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.