Withdraw 'Golden History' text book from schools - United Nkrumaist Front

A photo of the Golden History text book

The United Nkrumaist Front (UNF), has called on the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) of Ghana to act swiftly and withdraw all published textbooks distorting the historical facts of the country.

The United Nkrumaist Front, a pressure group comprising some concerned members of Nkrumaist political parties in the country is a movement that seeks to unite all Nkrumaists both home and abroad.



The group in a statement signed by Michael Nketiah, General Secretary of the group expressed concern about the distorted publication title “Golden History” that found its way into the nations market for sale.



The statement alleged that the books, which were used by some schools was morally, socially, politically and historically untrue to be taught and read by the citizenry and Africans in general.



The history of Ghana and that of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, according to the statement cannot be rewritten in such a distorted and divisive rhetoric, which seeks to undermine the efforts and the role Ghana's first President played prior to independence and after.

The statement said they will resist the attempt by some unpatriotic revisionists and politically motivated individuals to selfishly distort the true historical facts of Ghana adding that undermining the achievement of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah through revisionism was “unfair, malicious and Machiavellian”.



It said the achievement of Dr Nkrumah in the area of educations, health, establishment of factories and roads construction for nine years in power could not be compared to any other Head of State in Ghana.



The statement observed that if Dr. Nkrumah had not died and had the chance of ruling in the country for a longer time, Ghana would have been a better country to live without unemployment and food insecurity due to his idea of industrialization with numerous factories.



We the United Nkrumaist Front believe in “One People, One Continent and One Ghana”, and therefore urged the media to enlighten the true history and resist all forms of revisionism by such unpatriotic historians.