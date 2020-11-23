Withdraw from December 7 elections – Odike to Nana Konadu

Founder of the United Progressive Party, Kwasi Addai Odike

Founder and leader of United Progressive Party (UPP) Kwasi Addai Odike has advised former First Lady and wife of the late former president Jerry John Rawlings to pull out of next month’s general elections.

Mr. Odike believes withdrawing from the race will make Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings concentrate on her widowhood to ensure the former president is given the necessary dignity and befitting funeral.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma last week, the UPP leader, who is one of the five presidential aspirants disqualified from the December 7 race, explained that “Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has no place to gain sympathy votes because even 2016 when her husband was alive, she had less than 20,000 votes”.

“So, she should concentrate on her husband’s death and even withdraw from the electioneering race,” he added.



Mrs. Rawlings’s party, the National Democratic Party (NDP), is scheduled to hold a press conference on Monday, November 23 to tell the followers the way forward.