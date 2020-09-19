Women play leadership role better than men, give us the chance – PPP’s Dzogbenuku

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, aspiring flag bearer of the PPP party

The flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has asked Ghanaians to vote for her in the upcoming presidential elections because she is capable of discharging the leadership role in the country well.

She stated that women are noted for performing leadership roles aptly, therefore they should be considered in the elections.



She said this on The Key Points on TV3 Saturday, September 19 with sit-in host Stephen Anti.



“Women do play a better leadership role than you the men so bring the women on,” she said while contributing to discussion on the show.



She was co-panellist with Hassan Ayariga, the flagbearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), and two-time independent Presidential Candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah.



They discussed how minority parties can recoup to become a third force.

Madam Dzogbenuku stated that the two major political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have dominated the political space in Ghana owing to the unflinching support extended to them by the Ghanaian media.



However, she said, the media have not offered equal platforms to the lesser known parties including the PPP.



This, she stressed, must stop.



“The media takes the position where it seems as if they want to cut down these brilliant ideas we have.



“Sometimes we must be given audience because the minority parties also have people who are looking or holding them responsible to make a showing and we ask that the media should give us that platform where we can put our best foot forward,” she said.

Mr Ayariga, on his part, also said the NPP and the NDC have over the years engaged in vote buying because they are resourceful.



He noted that this situation has blocked the minority parties in Ghana from becoming a third force in Ghana’s electoral history, following their inability to raise resources to the level of the two leading parties.



“The major political parties go into vote buying. That is the biggest challenge. There is so much vote buying and the vote buying cut across the political parties leaders.”

