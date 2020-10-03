Women urged to ensure peaceful elections

Mothers were urged to spread the message of peace before, during and after the elections

Executive Secretary of the Christian Mothers Association (CMA), a women's wing of the Catholic Church, Mrs. Olivia Ansu Amponsah has called on mothers to use their positive influence to ensure peaceful elections in the forthcoming elections.

Describing mothers as influential materials and good advisors, she urged them to make way for such qualities to reflect in the outcome of the 2020 general polls.



“Preach peace to the gallant energetic youth of the country, who may be used by some politicians to perpetrate violence during the upcoming elections to desist from such acts.” she said.



Mrs Amponsah said this during a workshop organised by the Keta-Akatsi Diocese of the Association in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, an international organisation.

The workshop was aimed at preparing women to spread the message of peace before, during and after the elections.



Facilitators of the workshop included; Madam Emily Agozie, chairperson of CMA, Keta-Akatsi chapter, Reverend Vincent Adzika, Akatsi South District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Mr Jordan Dzikunu, an opinion leader.