Women urged to ensure peaceful elections

The workshop was aimed at preparing women from the Catholic faith to spread the message of peace

Olivia Ansu Amponsah, the Executive Secretary of Christian Mothers Association (CMA), a women wing of the Roman Catholic Church in Ghana has called on mothers to use their positive influences to ensure peaceful elections in the December polls.

She described mothers as “influential materials, good advisors, loving and caring” and urged them to make way for those qualities to reflect directly on the outcome of the 2020 polls.



“Preach peace to the gallant energetic youth of the country, who may be used by some politicians to perpetrate violence during the upcoming elections to desist from such acts.” she said.



Mrs Amponsah said this during a workshop organised by the Keta-Akatsi Diocese chapter of the Association in collaboration with the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, an international organisation, which was held at the Akatsi Christ the King Cathedral auditorium.



The workshop was aimed at preparing women from the Catholic faith to spread the message of peace in all communities under the Keta- Akatsi Diocese of the Church.

Participants were taken through the three arms of government, its function and how they could also assume leadership roles in the society.



Mrs Amponsah said mothers had important roles to play and called on them to let their motherly love influence the young ones to prevent intra and inter party conflicts before, during and after the elections.



Facilitators of the workshop included; Madam Emily Agozie, chairperson of CMA, Keta-Akatsi chapter, Reverend Vincent Adzika, Akatsi South District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and Mr Jordan Dzikunu, an opinion leader.