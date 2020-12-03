Women urged to lead the crusade for peace in the December elections

Reverend Emmanuel Badu Amoah is Ashanti Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council

Reverend Emmanuel Badu Amoah, Ashanti Regional Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council has urged women to lead in the peace campaign ahead of the December 07 elections.

He said women had a critical role to play in educating and encouraging their children at home to embrace peace and desist from all acts that could incite violence during the elections.



Rev. Amoah made the call at a peace campaign organized for the youth in the Sekyere Afram Plains District, at Drobonso.



It was organized by the National Peace Council in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



It aimed at educating the youth to abstain from all acts that could incite violence in the upcoming elections.

Rev. Amoah asked the youth to love one another and live in peace at all times with their fellow men.



Ms. Melody Azinim, Peace and Governance Analyst at the UNDP- Ghana said the youth was a critical component for peacebuilding since they were mostly the actors in the various forms of conflicts, crimes, and violence, especially during political campaigns and elections.



She stressed the need to build strong institutions and educate the youth to prevent them from falling prey to politicians who wanted to confuse their selfish interests.



The event brought together youth groups from the various communities in the district, youth groups from the various political parties, religious leaders, traditional rulers, security agencies and local government officials.