Wontumi explains source of wrong info that got Ken Agyapong into 'showdown' mode

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP and Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi; has disclosed source of the information that caused Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong to go 'into a fit.'

Agyapong angrily threatened a showdown with president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia citing an attack on his agent in the North East Region during the August 26, 2023 super delegates conference.



Wontumi, in an interview with Metro TV revealed that it was Kwame Owusu, a former boss of the Ghana Maritime Authority, who called Kennedy to inform him about the said development.



"Something happened in the Northern Region and the people who were there just called Kennedy to tell him, it was specifically my uncle, Kwame Owusu… he called Kennedy and you know at a time like this his energy will be high.



"And you are not there but called him to say this what has happened, meanwhile we have police and agents there, so, why do you have to talk?" he stressed.



He said Kwame Owusu, who was in Kumasi, was talking to Ken in intervals of five to 10 minutes in his capacity as a campaign lead for the Assin Central MP, giving updates from across the country.

Watch Wontumi's explanation in this Adepa TV presentation:







Outcome of August 26 primary:



As the end of the August 26 super delegates vote, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.

Mr Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai Nimoh had nine votes each, thus tying at the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Six, Joe Ghartey, Four, Kwadwo Poku, three, and Kofi Konadu Apraku zero.



There were a total of 923 valid votes cast.



