Wontumi has the keys to your victory, protect him - Pastor tells NPP

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Head Pastor of Christ in One Prayer Center, Prophet Kusi Appiah, has charged the leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to guard and protect the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, since he holds the keys to the electoral fortunes of the party.

“Wontumi is special to the NPP so they must pray for him and protect him, this is a revelation I have received” Prophet Kusi Appiah said in an interview.



The Head Pastor, who has prophesied an emphatic victory for the party in the upcoming elections, said the Ashanti Regional Chairman is a very special personality within the party who must be guarded and protected both spiritually and physically from all evils in order to sustain the NPP in power.

Claiming to have received divine prophecy, Prophet Kusi Appiah further declared perpetual doom for the opposition National Democratic Congress, stating that the party will suffer six consecutive electoral defeats before they find their saviour in the current Minority Leader and MP for Tamale Central, Hon. Haruna Iddrissu.



He has further prophesied that the NPP will annex 162 seats to win absolute majority in Parliament, declaring further that the current Vice President, Dr. Bawumia will also serve eight-year Presidential term on the ticket of the NPP.

