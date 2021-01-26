Wontumi hot as Atwima residents descend on him over ‘shoddy’ road project

NPP Ashanti Regional Chiarman, Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Region Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Benard Antwi Bosiako, has incurred the wrath of residents living in the Amanchia-Esaase areas of the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

This follows the reported failure of Mr Antwi Boasiako’s company to complete the road project in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.



The road, according to residents, has now become a death trap, having claimed at least three lives and injuring many including a police officer.



The angry residents, who called into Akoma FM’s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, January 25 told described to host Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin how poor the road has now become.



3news.com checks at the site revealed heaps of sand and pits dotted along the road, endangering pedestrians.



Union Vice Chairman of Nkawie Taxi Rank Francis Asante summed up residents and road users’ frustrations.

“We are tired of this situation because more than three people have died on this road. If you are a new driver on this road, the possibility of driving into the death traps is very high.”



He further recalled how a police officer who was riding a bike fell into one of the uncovered pits and broke his left leg.



Amanchia, Esaase, Ahwerewa and Aboabo Tetekaso are the communities bearing the brunt of the abandoned road projects within the Municipality.



The enraged residents have threatened to stage a demonstration if the road does not receive a facelift.





Wontumi reacts



Commenting on the development, Mr Antwi Bosiako admitted his company has been awarded the contract on the project but was quick to add that he was yet to receive funds to return to site.



He explained that “the project has delayed due to non-payment of funds from government, so I will plead with the residents to exercise restraint as I know right after the ministerial vetting, funds will be arranged and work will commence.”



