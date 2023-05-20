Wontumi kneels, begs electorates to vote for NPP candidate ahead of Kumawu by-election

The tension is getting high in Kumawu as the by-election draws nigh. Bigwigs of the two major political parties; the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have visited the Kumawu constituency to interact with residents and also convince them to vote for their parties.

A new video that has surfaced on the internet captures the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, otherwise known as Chairman Wontumi kneeling and begging electorates to vote for their candidate - Ernest Yaw Anim in the upcoming by-election on May 23, 2023.



In a 30-second video shared by GHOne TV on Twitter and sighted by GhanaWeb, Wontumi is heard telling the people to vote for Ernest Yaw Anim to be the replacement of the deceased MP in parliament.



Background



The late New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Kumawu constituency in the Ashanti Region, Philip Basoah who died on March 27, was buried Saturday, May 20, 2023.



It is expected that just after the burial, the Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the Kumawu by-election on May 23, 2023.



Philip Basoah died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he had been on admission for a serious ailment.