Politics

Wontumi leads Ashanti NPP to pop champagne over voter registration exercise

The Ashanti Regional Office of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a scene of pomp and pageantry on Thursday after the party went into a frenzy over the just-ended Voters registration exercise.

Officials of the party, led by its Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi, were seen in a viral video popping champagne amidst jubilation and Thanksgiving at the party's regional office in Kumasi on Friday morning.



Even before the Electoral Commission holds a press conference today to inform Ghanaians about the outcome of the just ended registration exercise, the Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling party says it has achieved the target it sets out at the commencement of the exercise last Monday.



The Regional Chairman of the party, Chairman Wontumi, who led the celebrations, pronounced judgment on the political future of the NDC flagbearer and Former President, John Dramani Mahama, saying "Mahama will never be a President again".



Though Chairman Wontumi would not reveal the figures, it is believed the numbers are in excess of three million (3 million).



By this alleged figure, there are indications the ruling party is home and dry, particularly as they managed to prevent the opposition from infiltrating the region with 'foreigners' like it did in the previous register prior to the 2016 elections.



Information available indicates that the previous register had about 690,000 fake numbers which were engineered by the NDC to bolster their electoral fortunes in the Ashanti Region.

However, with this new register, Wontumi said it is likely to affect the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December polls.



In the viral video, an optimistic Chairman Wontumi further added "we won the 2020 elections yesterday; all the strategies we adopted came to pass and we are very happy".



The enthusiastic Regional Chairman, who was full of gratitude to God Almighty "for the successful end to the exercise", said the NPP will also participate fully in the three day mop up exercise slated for Saturday, August 9 to Monday, 11.



He, therefore, praised the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Nana Ama Poku Kufuor, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EximBank Ghana, for their immense support to the region.



Chairman Wontumi also commended the entire regional party hierarchy for a good job done, especially the Regional Election Committee led by the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation(NADMO), Nana Agyemang Prempeh.



Other members of the Regional Elections Committee who were present at the celebration included the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) Justin Koduah, CEO of Boris B Farms, Dr. Borris Baidoo, acting Regional Youth Organizer, Dennis Kwakwa, Nana Ama Ampomah, Regional Women's Organizer, Regional Research Officer, Patrick Acheampong and Marilyn Yeboah, Secretary to the Regional Chairman, were also cited for commendation.

Other members are Andy Owusu, Special Aide to the Chairman, and Alhaji Salim Bamba, Regional Nasara Coordinator.



The Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the party, Kwabena Nsenkyire, in expressing his appreciation, commended Chairman Wontumi for his sterling leadership which he said, contributed to the success of the party in the just-ended registration exercise.



He stated emphatically that Chairman Wontumi, just like President Nana Akufo Addo, also deserves four more years for operating the most transparent leadership in the party.



"I hereby declare that Chairman Wontumi must be given four more years without any contest because he has demonstrated competent leadership never seen in the Ashanti Region "





