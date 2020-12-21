Wontumi’s agenda 47/47 was mere rhetoric – NPP Vice Chairman reveals

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Bosiako aka Chairman Wontumi

The much-talked about promise to win all the forty-seven (47) parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region during the just-ended polls across the country by governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was just a mere rhetoric, an official of the party has said.

“It was just mere rhetoric. We didn’t put any measures in place as a party to win the four parliamentary seats from the NDC”, NPP Ashanti Regional First Vice-Chair, Kwabena Nsenkyere revealed on Kumasi-based Fox FM, monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi-Bosiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi is on record prior to the 2020 polls to have threatened to resign from his position should the party fail to snatch Asawase, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ejura Sekyere Oduamasi parliamentary seats from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and also maintain that of New Edubiase for NPP.



After the polls, the dream of Chairman Wontumi turned out to be a hoax as he failed to clinch to the four other seats held by the opposition NDC with many party supporters calling the Regional Chairman to walk the talk and save his face from disgrace.

Speaking to the development, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere who is the right hand to his boss explained that, the party failed to capture and recapture those seats because of the character of some individuals in the party.



“As a party we were not doing what was expected. We only focused on something different so we were unable to win more seats for the party”, Mr. Kwabena Nsenkyere confessed to the host.