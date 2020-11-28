Work together and contribute to the country’s peace – Dr Ibn Chambas

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for UNOWAS

Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), has called on Ghanaians to work together and contribute to the country’s peace.

He said Ghana was considered as the ‘beacon of hope’ on the African continent because of its democratic credentials and it was important for all to work to guard and maintain its status in the upcoming elections.



“Ghana is considered as the beacon of hope, and there is a strong understanding of democracy,” he told a stakeholders’ dialogue to promote peaceful 2020 general elections in Ghana, in Kumasi.



It was organized by the National Peace Council (NPC), in partnership with the United Nations (UN).



Dr Chambas said ‘election is all about competition and ideas, so our political leaders should ensure that the people of Ghana continue to enjoy peace and stability in the country’.



Baba Gana Wakil, Resident Representative of Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) in Ghana, said the ECOWAS needed Ghana as a ‘Source of Hope’ and inspiration to other countries, adding that, ECOWAS needed Ghana to exercise a free and fair, credible elections, to maintain the peace in the country.

Mr Charles Abani, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, urged Ghanaians to maintain peace in the December 2020 general elections to promote peace and stability in Ghana.



Mr Simon Osei Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, on his part, commended the National Peace Council (NPC) and the United Nations (UN) for bringing this program to Kumasi.



He said Ghana was for every citizen and not for a specific political party, “so we should know that Ghana comes first before any political party”.



Mr Osei Mensah reminded political parties that winning elections was not a ‘do and die affair’.



They should, therefore, work together and contribute to the peace in this year’s elections before, during and after the election.

Mr Osei Mensah also urged the media not to give false news to the general public.



“Peace is priceless, so let’s handle it with care”, he added.



Right Reverend Christopher Nyarko Andam, Regional Chairman of the National Peace Council, said the dialogue sought to contribute to peaceful and credible 2020 elections by promoting a national platform for consensus-building among major stakeholders.



The participants included the Security Agencies, Electoral Commission, Judicial Service, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Political Parties, Traditional and Religious Leaders, Civic Society, Media, Women and Youth Groups, Academia among others.



Rev. Andam urged all Ghanaians to maintain peace in the December 2020 elections and beyond.

Nana Efah Apenteng, the Omanhene for Bompata, and former Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) said Ghanaians had a role to play in maintaining the peace in the country.



He urged political leaders to encourage their members to desist from any form of political violence in this year’s elections.



Nana Apenteng also urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols outlined by the government to help curb the spread of the virus.