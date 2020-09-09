Health News

World Suicide Prevention Day: Draw nearer to depressed people – Psychologist

File photo of a depressed person

Nearly 3,000 people on the average commit suicide daily, a report from the World Health Organisation has stated. It is for this reason that a psychologist, Dr Aku Hayfron has advised that people get closer to their fellows.

With this move, an individual gets to identify a behavioural change in the fellow easily anytime the person is depressed.



According to her, if interactive persons suddenly withdraw, friends, family or anyone close should interrogate and offer a helping hand.



“There are some people who may end up telling you why they are depressed, there are others who may not tell you why they are depressed. As human beings, we need to get nearer to each other so that we will be able to tell when people are going through certain negative experiences in life for us to help them out or refer them to the appropriate quarters where they will get the necessary assistance," she told GhanaWeb.

“Getting closer to the person, reasoning with the person to let the person see the value of his or her life against what is worrying him or her. For instance, if it is marital or relationship issue that has caused the depression. There is an opportunity for a better person who can make him happy," she added.



Dr. Hayfron further encouraged depressed persons not to give up easily as there are brighter days ahead.



On every September 10, 2020, World Suicide Prevention Day is observed to create awareness and to prevent others from committing suicide.

