World Teachers Day: GNAT organises float to create awareness

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has organised a float in Akuapim South and Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region to create awareness on World Teachers Day.

On October 5, each year, teachers around the world are recognised for their outstanding contributions to the development of future leaders.



It is also to provide a forum for teachers to express their grievances to the Government over conditions of service.



The Police Command, Fire and Prisons services, and medical team from the Koforidua Government Hospital were there to support the Eastern Regional GNAT.



The teachers held placards, which read: “Teachers deserve ex-gratia,” “The government should be bold to implement the Collective Agreement,” and “We expect a 100% pay increase.”



Mr Samuel Manu, Chairman of the Akuapim South branch of GNAT, said most citizens were unaware of the Day and expressed the hope that the celebration would recreate awareness.

It was on the theme: “The Transformation of Education Begins with the Teacher.”



Other activities were health screening, and football and volleyball competitions between teachers and security agents.



In another development, Mr Samuel Otopah Ntow, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Director, Ghana Education Service, has urged teachers to combine professionalism with a good attitude to reclaim the respect accorded them.



He mentioned some sexual cases reported by some students against teachers, which did not augur well for their image and urged them to set good examples for their students to emulate.



The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) established World Teachers Day in 1994 to raise awareness of teachers’ contributions and accomplishments.