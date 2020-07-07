General News

YWCA commends Mahama for selecting Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

The Young Women Christian Association of Ghana (YWCA) has commended the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for selecting Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the vice presidential candidate.

The non-for profit Christian organisation says it was long overdue for a woman to be given the opportunity to serve in the highest of the land.



Vice President of the association Madam Mercy Owusu Duah commenting on the issue said gender equality, women empowerment and women at the highest decision making table has been a campaign championed for years and for a major political party to select a woman as running mate, is a bold step.



This decision she noted will boost the confidence of women and encourage young females to aspire for greater things.



Speaking in an interview with Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Madam Owusu Duah said just like can hold higher office, women are equally capable and competent enough to also hold public office.

In her view, when women are given the opportunity to serve, it helps to push the affairs of children and women.



She was hopeful the opportunity given the former education minister will serve the nation good and also make women proud.



She encouraged young women to take their education seriously and aspire for greater heights no matter the challenges.

