Yagaba-Kubori MP blamed for instigating bloody attacks on NPP Parliamentary Candidate

The aide to the Chief Executive officer for the National Service Scheme(NSS) and Parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Yagab- Kubori constituency, Jamaludeen A. Abdullah has blamed the current Member of Parliament(MP) Alhaji Abdul-Rauf Tanko Ibrahim for instigating the bloody attacks on the residence of the NSS Boss.

This was contained in a statement issued on the attacks that have left a number of supporters of the NSS Boss injured with several properties been vandalized.



The statement sighted by MyNewsGh.com reads in part “Let me place on record that, Hon. Tanko directly instigated the attack at a community engagement at Tantala. At this engagement, he incited his followers to attack Hon. Mustapha Ussif when he returns to his residence at Yagaba from his campaign”.



Describing his action as unparliamentary, the statement said they have video evidence to the effect and as someone who once slapped a colleague at parliament, he should have taken lessons from that because that kind of politics is outmoded.

“This unparliamentary act was captured on video which accompanies this release,” the statement said adding that “someone who once slapped a colleague at parliament should have learnt some lessons and desisted from such acts. This style of politics is outmoded”.



