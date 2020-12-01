Yagbonwura directs chiefs to observe Muslim, Christian prayers ahead of election 2020

Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) in consultation with the Council of Elders of the Ghana Kingdom have resolved that all Paramount Chiefs of the Gonja Kingdom should on Friday 4th December 2020 observe Quranic recitation and prayers for free, fair and peaceful election before, during and after the election.

A 30th November 2020 statement signed by the Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council Mr Abutu Kapori and copied to Bole based Nkilgi FM said the Yagbonwura also urges all Churches and other denominations across the length and breadth of the savanna region to also observe a Special prayer for free, fair and peaceful election before, during and after election 2020.



The statement says the Vice- President of the Gonja Traditional Council who also doubles as the Vice President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs also on Friday 4th December, 2020 have audience with all Fulanis clerics the savanna region and beyond at the Buipewura’s Palace to observe a special prayer for free, fair and peaceful elections before, during and after election 2020.



According to the statement; “the Yagbonwura and all paramount Chiefs will be working in collaboration with the security apparatus of the Savannah Region” and that “the traditional authority in the savanna region is prepared to hand over any individual or a perpetrator who will misconduct himself or herself before, during and after election 2020 for the law to take its course.

The statement from the Yagbonwura who is the President of the Gonja Traditional Council has been copied to all paramount Chiefs in the Kingdom, the Savannah Regional minister, all Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Savanna Region, the Regional Police Commander and all District Police Commanders in the Savannah Region.



Others copied include the Bishop of the Damongo Diocese of the Catholic Church, the President of the Council of Local Churches in the Savannah region, all Regional and Constituency party Chairmen in the Savannah, all media houses in the Savannah and the President of the Gonjaland Youth Association.