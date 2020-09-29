Yapei-Kusawgu: NPP optimistic of winning seat for the first time

Former Deputy Power Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor is the incumbent MP

As the political atmosphere gets heated up across the country, one of the constituencies to watch out for in the Savannah Region is the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency.

The Constituency is a traditional National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency but the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is optimistic of capturing power from the NDC.



The Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency is one of the seven constituencies in the Savannah Region.



It is the most populous constituency in the region with 62,313 registered voters in the recently held voter.



Created in 1992, the Constituency shares boundary with Kintampo North and Damongo constituencies.

It is known as the industrial hub of the Savannah belt as it plays host to the Savanna Diamond Cement, Shea Butter Processing Factory and the BOST Depot in Buipe.



It also has the Black Volta flowing through the community.



Since its creation in 1992, the Constituency has produced only two members of Parliament (MPs) and the NDC has always won the seat.



Alhaji Amadu Seidu is the first and longest MP to annex the seat in 1992.

He retained it for the NDC in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012.



But in 2016, the six-term MP stepped down from contesting, thereby making way for the former Deputy Power Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor, to contest after winning the primaries.



In the 2016 election, Mr Jinapor obtained 23,364 votes, representing 62.13 per cent while his opponent Zakaria Yakubu polled 14,243 representing 37.87 percent.



For the presidential polls, NDC’s John Dramani Mahama obtained 24,008 representing 64.49 per cent to beat President Akufo-Addo, who obtained 12,782 votes representing 34.40 per cent.

With less than 70 days to go to polls, the two main political parties have all expressed readiness to win the seat.



The NPP’s Abu Kamara says the days of the incumbent MP, John Abdulai Jinapor, are numbered.



He is optimistic of making history by annexing the seat for the NPP.



“The days of the incumbent MP and that of the NDC are numbered in the constituency with their knee-jerk activities.”

But Campaign Manager of the incumbent, Mahama Fuseini, believes the NPP can never win in the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency.



“We will continue to win the seat owing to our good works.”



As the clock ticks to December 7, the electorates will decide who represents them in the constituency.



