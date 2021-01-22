Year of Roads: Ensure all gutters, culverts are covered – Drunkards Association appeals

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

The President of the Ghana Drunkards Association Mr Moses Drybone has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order his incoming Road Minister to include the covering of all gutters and culverts as part of all road contracts under the Year of Roads 2021.

Speaking in a Peace FM interview transcribed by MyNewsGh.com, the Drunkards’ leader said the inability of government to cover gutters and culverts as part of road projects has been a source of worry to the situation because it exposes their huge membership to danger.



It will be recalled the Akufo-Addo government in its first term tagged 2020 as the “Year of Roads” where it promised to embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana.



Delivering his inaugural speech having been sworn-in to commence his second tenure in office, President Akufo-Addo pledged to prioritise road construction in 2021 to ensure that a significant number of kilometres across the country are tarred.



“Our roads are being constructed at a much faster pace than before. And yes, I acknowledge that there are still many more kilometres to construct.

“We defined last year as the year of roads, this year [2021] will be the second year of roads. As we continue in our focus of dealing with the deficit in road infrastructure,” he stated.



But the Drunkards Association have appealed to him to ensure the roads meet international standards as attested to by their drunkard counterparts in the developed world.



“We want to appeal to the president that our members have a problem with the gutters that they don’t cover. In all humility, we are appealing to the President to ensure the gutters and all manhole associated with the road projects are covered neatly. It poses a danger to our law-abiding members.” He said on the MyNewsGh.com re-streamed Peace FM interview.



According to him, he has heard “the President listens to Ghanaians” and he is hopeful that Akufo-Addo will take their concerns and safety very seriously.