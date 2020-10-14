Yilo Krobo NPP inaugurates youth, women other wings of party

The regional youth organizer with some members of the wings

Source: Michael Teye, Contributor

The Yilo Krobo Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated four wings of the party to rekindle the spirits and also propel its supporters to execute its campaign towards the 2020 elections.

The four arms of the party inaugurated were; Nasara, Women, Communication, and Youth wings who are expected to work alongside the Polling Station Executives and V-20 (Volunteer 20) whose functions are going to be unique.



Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Mr. Jerry Osei Poku who swore the various wings into office charged them to work harder than they did in the 2016 elections which brought the party to power.



He urged the new groups to always resort to clean language in their campaigns to convince the electorate about how the NPP government has developed Ghana, adding that it is their responsibility to focus on the elephant as that is the surest way to retain power in the upcoming elections.



The Youth Organizer asked them to embark on house to house campaigns to educate the people on government policies and performance in the past two years.



Jerry Osei Poku called for unity, selflessness, dedication, and hard work as the only panacea that could guarantee a win for the Party in both the Parliamentary and Presidential elections.



NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Djetsey Apertey accused the NDC of deceiving Krobos over the years and has urged them to ditch it for the NPP.

“Since 1992, it’s been 28 years, they have deceived us for so long, they have lied to us for so long,” he told the enthusiastic party supporters at the Somanya Anglican Basic School.



The aspiring legislator who is taking a third shot at the seat said he had provided water facilities for various communities in the Yilo Krobo Constituency including Apesua, Salom, Boti, and Osuboi as well as reshaping roads in communities such as Opesika Sutapong Terpuornya, Pepeti, Omlase, Abua, Wurapong, Ahenkwa, Tsoplemnya, Tsakatsaka, Sutawa, and Brukum.



“We have reshaped all these roads and this is unprecedented,” said Mr. Apertey.



He has additionally provided 500 mono desks for the Yilo Krobo Senior High School with an additional 500 to be presented to the Klo Agogo SHS soon.



To boost socio-economic activities in the area, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate said he is upgrading most of the mini-markets including the Ogome, Ahenkwa, Sarweh, Ahenkwa, Sutapong, and Oterkporlu mini markets.



These developments, he said, were in line with President Akuffo Addo’s vision of equitably sharing the national cake for all Ghanaians.

Djetsey Apertey accused the sitting Member Of Parliament, Lawyer Magnus Kofi Amoatey of failing to protect lands of the indigenous people but rather ceding such lands belonging to other claimants.



Yilo Krobo Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Gabriel Odeh Apotey explained that the essence of inaugurating the wings was to allow the party to prepare enough grounds to, for the first time snatch the seat from the NDC who had occupied it since 1992.



Mr. Apotey said the prime objective of the inauguration was to revive the party at the grassroots to enable them to work as a team to defeat the NDC in the 2020 elections.



He expressed gratitude to the Regional Executives for the inauguration of the wings and hoped that they would team up with the Constituency executives to achieve their aims and objectives.



Eastern Regional Organizer of the party, Kwame Appiah Kodua Koduah who led a team of regional executives to the inauguration said the party was adopting a retail campaign to sell its record in government to the people.



He maintained that the elections would be run on science and urged the core supporters of the party to commit themselves to ensure the victory of the party.

Eastern Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Omar Bodinga who prided the NPP for holding 27 seats in the Eastern Region, however, expressed regret that this did not include The Yilo Krobo Constituency.



Describing the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Albert Tetteh Nyarkotey as an ‘alien’ who was registering in the constituency for the very first time, he charged the constituents to reject his candidature for Mr. Apertey who is a true son of Yilo Krobo.



To realize the party’s ‘agenda 52%,’ he urged the polling station executives, the wings, and V-20 to ensure that the agenda was won at each polling station in the constituency.



Regional 2nd Vice Chairman, Richard Twum Barimah Koranteng who said the party’s fortunes in the constituency had been appreciating over the years noted that Krobos were fed up with the former President, John Dramani Mahama and the NDC and thus ready to give their mandate to the NPP.



Mr. Barimah maintained that the NDC cannot match the NPP in terms of development and called for unity among the party faithful in the constituency to ensure that total victory is achieved in the general elections.



On his part, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Yilo Krobo, Ebenezer Tetteh Kupualor enumerated several completed and ongoing projects that were started had reached various stages of completion within the NPP’s first term in office, some of which will be commissioned in the coming days.

They include; a fertilizer factory, health centres, education structures, roads, agricultural sector, boreholes, electrification projects, etc.



The Assembly Chief also promised to do all within his power to ensure resounding success for the party’s parliamentary candidate in the parliamentary elections



The party, ahead of the inauguration held a health walk in the morning to raise the morale of its activists.

