You’ll fail if you do not see your Church as a business – Nigel Gaisie to peers

Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Chapel says every Man of God who does not see the church as a business in 2023 will fail woefully.

He believes that the Church has moved on from an abode where people meet to communicate with their maker to a business venture.



Nigel Gaisie believes that it will be imperative for all Corporate Governance structures need to be put in place to ensure that Churches thrive just as businesses.



“If you are a Pastor and you do not see the work of God as a business this year, you’ll fail. I don’t care how you understand it but the Church is now a business and that’s why the Nigerians do well.



"If you’re a young Man of God and you are watching me, Ministry is not like what it used to be so if you don’t have the business mentality, if you don’t have an idea of modern positioning and composition of how business should be run, you will run a church and fail,” he said during a New Year Watchnight service during which he released a number of prophecies.









