You and Jubilee House are under judgment - Prophet Kofi Oduro blasts Akufo-Addo again

President Akufo-Addo and Prophet Kofi Oduro

Founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro, has asserted that the presence of God has departed from both the present government and its opposition party in Ghana.

In a recent sermon, Prophet Oduro expressed his belief that God's absence is reflected in what he described as "madness" in the actions of those in power.



He emphasized that the presence of God is unmistakable when it rests upon an individual or a government, leading them to behave in a manner that aligns with divine guidance.



However, he argued that the current political landscape indicates otherwise, suggesting a lack of divine influence.



In his sermon, Prophet Oduro stated, "How can anybody tell this present government or their opposition, that God is with them? Who has the boldness to talk that nonsense? God is with them?



"Don't you know when God is with somebody? If God is with someone, those people don't go through madness; it has been a long time since God has forsaken you, people. I am telling you."



The man of God went on to deliver a message of judgment, specifically directing it at the high office of the presidency, Jubilee House, and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He asserted that they would not escape the consequences of their actions and decisions.



"Tell Jubilee House the Lord is against you, tell Jubilee House judgment is on your head, tell Akufo-Addo you are under judgment, tell him. I have told you the mind of God...the one who sent me has given me a message.



"I don't care who you are; I presented it as it is. Tell them they will never go scot-free. Anybody here who has spent people's money, you will pay; take it from me, you will pay the price. I am telling you the mind of God," he declared.



