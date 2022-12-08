You are a living legend - Alan celebrates Kufuor as he turns 84

Alan Kyerematen takes a stroll with President John Agyekum Kufuor

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has described the former president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, as a living legend.

Sharing a message to celebrate the 84th birthday of the oldest-living former president, the minister said that he was excited about the outstanding life and political career of the former president.



He described him as "an inspirer, a mentor and a patriot."



In his message to the former president, who is also known as the 'Gentle Giant,' the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart further shared warm and pleasant memories of his close working and personal relationship, over the decades, with President John Agyekum Kufuor.



"Special Happy Birthday wishes to His Excellency, Former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the Gentle Giant.



”You are always a great inspiration, a living legend. God Bless You," he wrote.

Social media has been flooded with messages celebrating the former president as an outstanding statesman having been Ghana’s president between 2001 and 2009.



It is also no secret that Alan Kyerematen has been tagged by many political pundits and historians as a progeny of John Kufuor, in terms of political transition and succession.







AE/WA