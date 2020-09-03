Politics

‘You are acting like a rebel leader’ – Chairman Wontumi tells Mahama

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi has questioned the preparedness of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming December polls.

With barely three months to the elections, the largest opposition party has still not released its manifesto with critics saying it shows a lack of preparedness and leadership from a party hoping to wrestle power from the NPP.



The NDC initially scheduled August 31 as the date for the launch of its manifesto but the party postponed it to ‘enable the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders to approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the Manifesto."



Speaking on Wontumi Morning Show, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, the NPP Chairman said “As an opposition leader, it is very unfortunate you don’t have a campaign message. You are now acting like a rebel leader… You have a problem and it has to do with stealing”.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini explained that the NDC failed to launch its manifesto as scheduled on August 31 because their opponent, the NPP stole some promises in their yet-to-be-launched manifesto.



But he indicated that the NDC’s manifesto will be people-driven.



“Our manifesto was ready in July, we did not want to launch our manifesto because we believed that NPP copied our manifesto, that’s our belief," the MP said in an interview.

