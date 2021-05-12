You are killing us with taxes – Methodist Bishop tells Akufo-Addo

Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church, Rt Rev. Daniel De-Graft Brace

Right Reverend Daniel De-Graft Brace, the Bishop of the Sekondi Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is killing Ghanaians and businesses with taxes.

According to the Bishop, contrary to the campaign promise of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that he will make the country better when given the opportunity over John Dramani Mahama, the country is worst done than it was before.



He furthered that the President should do something about the growing hardships in the country as it is the same country he (Akufo-Addo) claimed that was sitting on gold but was poor.



“When the President was campaigning in 2016, I was in Abosso. He came there and his words were that there is money in this country, but because we don’t have the right people governing the country, it has resulted in brazen hardship. So many taxes have been heaped on us. So, I, in particular, agreed with him that this country is endowed and that if we get our acts right, things will be okay.”

“Now what he has introduced is rather causing a lot of hardships. People are suffering and we need to hit it that [President Akufo-Addo] must do something about it."



“The coronavirus has indeed damaged the world's economy but if you look at what is happening, I believe government must do something about it.”



“The taxes are too many and it has brought a lot of hardship," he said as reported by 3News.