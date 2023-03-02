'You are part of the reason why people have no faith in political office holders' - John Mahama told

James Kwabena Bomfeh has fired salvoes at former President John Dramani Mahama over his comments that seek to downplay the reputation and performance of the Electoral Commission in Ghana.

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed reservations over the administration of elections in Ghana compared to that of Nigeria.



On a pre-election tour to Nigeria under the auspices of the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) to monitor the just-ended Nigerian elections, Mr. Mahama extolled the virtues of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria.



He stated how impressed he is with the INEC saying "one thing that has struck me in my pre-election mission in Nigeria for the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) is the confidence all the candidates and parties have expressed in the Independent Electoral Commission. They all testify that INEC has listened and taken their concerns on board".



But, to Mr. Mahama, "unfortunately" he cannot "say same for my Electoral Commission (EC), which was once among the best election management agencies in the world".



"The hostility of the Chairperson of the EC and her other Commissioners to one political party is legendary. How I wish our own EC can inspire the same level of confidence in all its stakeholders. Regrettably, I am not hopeful this will happen when we have an EC that has blatantly spurned all efforts by the National Peace Council to host a meeting between the Commission and the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP," he further said in a Facebook post.

But the former CPP General Secretary, in reply to Mr. Mahama on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, stated that the latter should blame himself for the loss of confidence in Ghana's EC.



To him, Mr. Mahama is overdoing his hatred for the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission.



"There may have been reduced confidence in Electoral Commission. But which institution in Ghana is free from the loss of confidence, engineered, orchestrated and fueled by you, Mr. former President, you are part of the reason why people have no faith in political office holders; when you say one thing today and tomorrow, you are saying a different thing," he responded.



"INEC has declared results, it's being challenged... PDP and Labour Party have held a press conference questioning the INEC results declared. It means they are right?", he added.



James Kwabena Bomfeh, also called 'Kabila', refuted specious claims against the EC asserting that "the confidence in Ghana's Electoral Commission worldwide, not in Africa, is huge. Let's stop stalling it or derailing it. It's not in our interest".

Kabila reproved Mr. Mahama for attacking the EC, stressing "you are a former President. You are respected. That modicum of respect, to retain it, you need to watch your words!"



