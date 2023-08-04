You brag with wealth, why worry others are splashing theirs? - Ken Agyapong's camp quizzed

Paul Kwabena Yandoh, administrator of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Communicators Directorate and Administrative Manager at Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's office has refuted allegations of vote-buying involving the Vice President.

Yandoh expressed concerns that such accusations could tarnish the party's image and give rise to the perception that the NPP engages in unscrupulous tactics to secure votes.



The said allegations include that some party chairmen have been offered GH¢50,000 to secure their votes in the upcoming special delegates conference of the party.



Lawyer William Kusi, the head of the communication team for Kennedy Agyapong in the Ashanti region, made these allegations in a press release read on Wontumi TV.



According to the letter, Vice President Dr. Bawumia has been encouraging chairmen to register as proxy voters and offering an amount of GH¢50,000 to secure their support in the upcoming elections.



Responding to the accusations, Kwabena Yandoh questioned the authenticity of the claims, pointing out that it is hypocritical for the opposing camp, led by Kennedy Agyapong, to cry foul considering the fact that his camp has consistently boasted of their financial superiority.

Yandoh further argued that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is performing his duties as the Vice President and serving the party diligently.



"Why do you people accuse others from the opposing camp of sharing money? Sometimes, when you meet people, they claim that others are giving away two hundred thousand, plus cars. And now the lawyer is also saying that they are sharing GH¢50,000, which makes the ordinary Ghanaian worry that the NPP primaries is all about money. This is not true, do you understand?



"And in any case, aren't you the same people who claim to have money? Kennedy Agyapong and his supporters, aren't you the ones who boasted about having money? Now that the conqueror, the champion, the lion is here, you are complaining that someone else is using money to gain votes. You always campaigned for people to vote for someone with wealth; you urged them to vote for Kennedy because he has opened steel factories and achieved other accomplishments.



“The vice president is diligently performing his job, so why is it that there have been so many allegations against him?"



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.

The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Watch the video below from: 1:11:03







AM/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb



