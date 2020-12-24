You can boycott inauguration; we don’t need you there - Buabeng Asamoa to NDC

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader says NDC will boycott the inauguration of the President

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Adentan constituency has reacted to the threats of the opposition National Democratic Congress to boycott the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo for a second term if a re-collation of the parliamentary results in Techiman South is not done.

According to him, the presence of the NDC MPs at the inauguration will create congestion and as such they can choose not to come if they don’t want to.



In an interview with Sefa Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “They [NDC MPs] should sit home. We don’t need them there. No one has asked them not to come to the inauguration. They can substantiate their claim in court. The only legitimate place of substantiating of their so called claim is in court. If they don’t come to the inauguration, that is when it will be nice. We will have a place to sit. If they come, we will not have a place to sit. The place will be congested with them around. They should not come”.



Per his view, Ghanaians have just given the NDC MPs a great privilege of representing them in parliament. However, these MPs are not appreciative of this privilege. He indicated that with the way the NDC MPs have started to boycott the inauguration, it will come as no surprise if they start boycotting parliament.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu says NDC MPs will boycott the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo for a second term if a re-collation of the parliamentary results in Techiman South is not done.



According to him, the declaration of the seat in favour of the NPP’s Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah is fraudulent and they will not allow it to stand.