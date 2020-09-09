Politics

You can copy our ideas but not our performance - Bawumia tells NDC

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of copying portions of the manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), adding that they can copy their ideas but not their unprecedented performance.

Dr Bawumia noted that the performance of both parties in terms of delivery on their promises while in power set them apart, stressing that the NPP has outperformed the NDC.



“They’re making a lot of promises. They’re copying a lot of things in our manifesto. I tell them: you can copy the ideas as much as you like. But you cannot copy the performance and the record that you have left; everybody can see it. You cannot copy the performance that we have. You cannot copy that performance. Your record speaks for itself.



"So copy the manifesto as much as you like but as I said, if someone promises you a hut, you look on their hut,” he said at Bulenga in the Wa West District on Tuesday, September 8.

Dr Bawumia catalogued the achievements of the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo in various sectors of the economy, reiterating that the NPP has been better at managing the economy than the NDC.



He, therefore, called on the people to vote for the NPP in the upcoming general elections: “I have heard the Bulenga Naa very loud and clear on the creation of a new district. We will take that on board and the upgrade of the hospital…And that is why we need four more to do more for you. So please vote massively, Insha Allah, and make Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the next President and bring Salifu Yakubu to Parliament,” he urged.



The NDC on Monday, September, 7 launched its 2020 manifesto at the University for Professional Studies(UPSA) in Accra.

