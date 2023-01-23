You can go to hell; we will prophesy today, tomorrow, any other day - Charles Owusu

The former Operations Manager of the Forestry Commission of Ghana, Charles Owusu, has said no one in Ghana can stop leaders of faith-based organisations from prophesying.

Speaking in a Peace FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Charles Owusu refuted the assertion of the Inspector-General of Police that some prophecies create needless fear and panic.



According to him, prophecies are words of God and cannot be stopped and prophets in the country will continue to prophesy as long as God continues to talk to them.



“Nobody born of a woman, who has blood running in his veins can gag God. And God has also not revealed to anyone how to determine prophecies that are fake from those that are true.



“... you can go to hell. We will prophesy today; we will prophesy tomorrow and any other day until God stops talking to his children. If God speaks we will prophesy.



“We can’t edit prophecies to bring out the good ones. If God reveals that you are going to die and you are not told, who cares,” he said in Twi.

He added that Christians in the country will not sit aloof for the dignity of their faith to be dragged in the mud.



The IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, during a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing on Thursday, January 19, 2023, said that the prophecies by most pastors create needless fear and panic in the country.



He said that the said prophets use the opportunity to show off, but they do not have the right to address Ghanaians on certain issues since they are not elected public officials.



He added that Ghana is a godly country, and the police will not allow people to use the name of God to create fear and panic.



“… those who are prophets, who elected them over my life to just go out there and make pronouncements about me, where I’m not your family member, I’m not your church member.

“Why is it that God himself decided not to tell us when we are going to die? It means a lot… even then if you have a prophecy about someone dying… you have to put it in proverbs for the person to decipher it, but you don’t put fear and panic in the person, in the person’s immediate family, in the person’s extended family and in the whole country,” he said.



Watch the interview below:







IB/BOG