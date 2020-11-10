You can never recover from Agyapa embarrassment - Asiedu Nketia taunts Akufo-Addo

The largest opposition party in the country, National Democratic Congress has insisted that the Akufo-Addo-led government will never be able to recover from the embarrassment caused by the initiation of the Agyapa Royalties deal.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, addressing the media at the party’s headquarters in Accra, November 10 said despite the damning evidence revealed by the Special Prosecutor, most of the perpetrators of the Agyapa deal remain untouched.



Describing it as a daylight heist, Asiedu Nketia further alleged that the mastermind behind the deal, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta dodged parliamentary oversight by virtue of their majority membership in the House.



“President Akufo Addo and his government can never recover from the embarrassment that this ‘Agyapa’ deal has brought to them…The NPP Majority caucus in Parliament used their numbers to railroad an illegality in support of the family and friends’ cabal at the helm of affairs today,” he claimed.



Adding that the president has already begun shifting blame after the deal failed the Corruption Risk Assessment conducted by the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

“…Now, here we are, with President Akufo-Addo yet again trying to shift blame, by shamelessly directing the deal to go back to Parliament,” Asiedu Nketia said.



The party further reiterated their calls for the dismissal of the Finance Minister and his deputy for the signing the deal.



“…The NDC is appalled by the refusal of President Akufo Addo to crack the whip on the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta who supervised this daylight heist, and his Deputy, Charles Adu Boahen, who fraudulently signed the Mandate Agreement when he had no locus to do so under our laws…” he added.