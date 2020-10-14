You can no longer win elections on the back of corruption – Politicians told

Logos of some political parties in Ghana

Team Leader at the Department for International Development (DFID) and Strengthening Action Against Corruption (STAAC), Howard Tucker has told Ghanaian politicians ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections that they cannot just make promises to fight corruption for votes and go to sleep after winning.

He said Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will hold politicians accountability on their plans to fight corruption and ensure that they implement those plans.



Speaking during the Ghana National Forum on Political Party Manifestos, an event organized by Media General in collaboration with Penplusbytes, on Wednesday, October 14, Mr Tucker noted that the era where politicians make promises just to hoodwink Ghanaians for votes and fail to implement those promises is over.

“Politicians must understand that they can no longer use corruption as a tool to win electoral votes.



“The citizens of Ghana and the CSOs will hold you to your promises and maintain pressure on government to ensure that they fulfil their promises.”