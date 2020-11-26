You can only vote on December 1 if you’re on Special Voting List – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has published the names of voters who would be voting in the Special Voting exercise on December 1, 2020.
A statement issued by the electoral body said the list has been published on their website.
It said the publication of the list will allow the voters to know the polling stations to vote to ensure a smooth exercise.
The statement further indicated the voters on the Special Voters list will get the opportunity to only vote on December 1, 2020.
Failure to vote on the said date would mean that the voters would not vote on December 7, 2020.
The list includes personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) formerly BNI, the Police Service, Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and the Information Services Department.
The rest are the National Ambulance Service, Customs Service, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), and the National Media Commission (NMC).
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Presidency not a place to correct your errors – Akufo-Addo to Mahama
- Election 2020: Vigilance is key in tackling unscrupulous security officers – Col Aboagye (Rtd)
- Don’t be in a rush to declare December 7 results within 24 hours – NDC warns EC
- Clergy rallies support for EC to ensure peaceful elections
- NCCE inaugurates Inter-Party Dialogue Committee in Tema
- Read all related articles