You can run but you can’t hide – Sammy Gyamfi to Governor Addison

Dr Ernest Addison and Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says there’s no escape route for the Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison from accountability.

According to the National Organizer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi the party in conjunction with other pressure groups will mount a series of protest to ensure that they demand accountability from the Governor and other duty bearers.



“Today’s demonstration as mammoth at it was, as historic as it was, is only the beginning of a series of protest that we in conjunction with civil society organizations, political parties, worker groups and so on, will be embarking to demand accountability from our duty bearers. Addison succeeded in running today.



Today, we understand that he didn’t allow the staff of the Bank of Ghana to report for work. Workers of GCB which is very close to the Bank of Ghana closed about 12pm. So, they succeeded in running but how long can Addison run from accountability. He can run like I said but he can’t hide because we will be going back there again and again until he musters the courage to face the consequences of his actions,” Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi said in an interview with Joy FM monitored by Kasapafmonline.com.

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, the Minority in Parliament led the #OccupyBoG demonstration to call out Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison over what they say is wanton dissipation of the scarce financial resources at the bank.



The demonstration is also intended to call out Dr. Ernest Addison, and his lieutenants to vacate their posts after they allegedly supervised the loss of ¢60.8 billion.



Thousands of Ghanaians from all walks of life converge hit the streets of Accra to demand the resignation of the Governor of the Bank of Ghana.