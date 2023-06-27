You can share human parts or free visas to heaven; we will still defeat you - NDC tells NPP

Deputy Communication Director for the NDC, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Communication Director for the NDC, Malik Basintale, has issued a strong word of surety to the NPP about winning the Assin North by-election despite what the latter will do to grab power.

Malik believes that nothing the New Patriotic Party will do will turn the hearts and minds of the Assin North constituents away from the National Democratic Party.



According to Malik Basintale, the NDC is unbothered about the monies and tokens the NPP is sharing to the constituents.



He added that the NPP could share human parts or free visas to heaven, but their fate of losing woefully in the by-election will not change.



The Communication Officer was speaking on the 'Point of View' on Citi TV.



“I can confidently say that even if the NPP decides to share human parts and free visas to heaven, we will defeat them in the by-election. I can confidently say that from where I am, we have been interrogating people, and interacting with them throughout the processes. We have availed ourselves to listen to their concerns. What we are able to solve we have solved, what we are able to improve upon we have done that,” Malik said.

The keenly contested race for the Assin North seat is between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku and James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC whose seat in parliament has been in contention following nationality claims after he was voted as MP back in 2020.



Meanwhile, a new poll conducted by the Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that Charles Opoku, holds a slim advantage over James Gyakye Quayson in Tuesday's by-election.



The poll which was conducted ahead of the by-election showed that some 45.6 percent of respondents expressed their desire to vote for James Gyakye Quayson, while 46.7 percent declared their intention to vote for Charles Opoku.



It further showed that some 6.9 percent of respondents remain undecided about the candidate to vote for who. This could prove pivotal in determining the final outcome of the election according to Global InfoAnalytics.



ABJ/OGB