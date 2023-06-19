‘You can't break the 8 with half an egg’ – Dr Afriyie Akoto warns after filing NPP flagbearership nomination

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has warned against division in the party as it seeks to select its candidate for the 2024 elections.

According to him, the party needs to be united to stand a chance of breaking the eight; winning power for a third successive term.



Speaking to the media after filing his nomination on Monday, June 19, 2023, Dr Akoto added that every person in the party should be given the chance to take part in the choosing of the next flagbearer of the NPP, 3newsroom.com reports.



“You cannot break the 8 with half an egg. It has to be the full egg and everybody in this party is important in this respect, especially the delegates who have been given the constitutional powers to choose a flagbearer of this party.



“I hope that at the end of the day, we will be given the opportunity for delegates to listen to us and make the right choice so that this party can retain power come 2024,” he said is quoted to have said.



Dr Afriyie Akoto, a former minister of food and agriculture, urged his contenders in the flagbearership race to abide by the rules of the game, promising that he will not flout any of the rules.

He is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen; Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong; Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and senven other people, for the NPP flagbearership position.



