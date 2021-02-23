You can’t harm LGBTQ+ group – Kwabenya Traditional Council told

LGBTQ+ flag

Security Expert, Paul Boateng has advised the Kwabenya Traditional Council against taking any actions to harm people and property suspected to be a meeting place for the LGBTQ+ community in the area.

He indicated that regardless of the group being illegal in the country, it is equally illegal for one to take any action that will result in the destruction of property and the potential loss of life.



Advising the Kwabenya Traditional Council to remain calm, Paul Boateng said, “Burning an LGBTQ+ meeting place is against the laws of the land and doing so is bad. Anything against the laws of Ghana must be corrected and this threat is not something we should support. Even if the group is illegal, you shouldn’t try and harm them”.



Speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun aired on e.TVGhana and Happy FM, the Security Expert argued that until the LGBTQI+ group is legally accepted in Ghana, no person or group has the right harm them.



“In Ghana’s law, you can’t just go to someone’s office and burn it. There are laws in Ghana and we need to make these laws work”, he declared.

He stated emphatically that any individual caught practicing homosexuality should be dealt with by the law. “Because you have seen someone engage in the act or have a meeting somewhere does not mean you should burn down their building. The Traditional Council should remain calm and avoid doing anything that will cause problems and confusion in Ghana”, he reiterated.



The Kwabenya Traditional Council in the GA East Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has threatened to burn down a house where it is alleged that Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgenders, had a meeting last Wednesday at Ashongman, a community within the Kwabenya District and under the traditional Council.



The Public Relations Officer of the traditional Council who is also the Kwabenya Musuku Manhene, Nii Mensah Dza Nyomo 1 said a house in the area has been hosting LGBTQ+ meetings which the council will not accept.



The above all came to light in a press conference addressed by the Traditional Council in Accra.