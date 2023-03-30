You can't intimidate us - Yamin slams IGP over invitation of NDC executives who campaigned in military uniform

NDC executives campaigning in the party’s 'Green Army' uniform

The national organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, over the invitation of some regional executives of the party who wore military uniforms for a campaign activity.

According to Joseph Yamin, the move by the Ghana Police Service shows the one-sided policing they have been engaging in, which also results in the NDC being victimised.



He added that the NDC executives were not in Ghana Armed Forces uniform.



"First of all, none of them were wearing uniforms of the army. Let me tell the IGP that he cannot intimidate anyone. I have already said that he is very selective. I didn't know if he was made IGP for him to ensure that the law works only when it comes to the NDC.



"If he (the IGP) thinks his actions will intimidate us, then he should change his mind because they cannot scare us with anything. What he is doing is exposing him," he said in Twi.



The NDC national organiser also suggested that Dr. Dampare wants to use the NDC to gain popularity for a position he wants.



"The second thing is that I don't know the position the IGP is looking for, which is why he is trying to use the NDC to become popular. He will never get this position," he added.

Background:



The Ashanti Regional Police Command invited about eight members of the Ashanti Regional executives of the NDC for campaigning in what looked like uniforms of the Ghana Armed Forces.



The eight are expected to appear before the police on Monday for wearing military camouflage for political party activities during former President John Mahama's campaign tour last week in the region.



Confirming the invitation on Kumasi-based Abusua FM, the first vice chairman of the party, Captain Rtd Kwame Jabari, said they are preparing to meet the regional police commander to justify the use of the uniform.



"The camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market, which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market. NPP people, including their national Organiser and youth Organiser, Nana Boakye, have all been wearing camouflage, so why us," Mr. Jabari asked.





