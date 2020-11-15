You can't make peace with Rawlings's dead body - Manasseh Azure Awuni fires NDC

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Renowned and award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has asked the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to end their schemes on wanting to be included in the burial of the late Jerry John Rawlings, popularly referred to as J.J.

The death of the ex-President has shocked many across the globe as the government of Ghana, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assuring his family of a state burial.



This, however, did not go well with the NDC as the leadership of the party feels sidelined. The NDC wants to be the front liner in every arrangement concerning the burial since Mr. Rawlings was the founder of the party.



But, Manasseh has asked the NDC to shut up and move on.



According to him, the party failed to make peace with its founder when he was alive and he [Manasseh] seems to have an issue with the party posing as if it was on good terms with the deceased.



Taking to his Facebook account, the obviously concerned Manasseh wrote: "If you couldn't make peace with him, you cannot make peace with his dead body. Move on".

The NDC has threatened to hold a separate burial service for the late statesman but Mannesseh has said: "He deserves a state, not a party, burial".



Meanwhile, the J.J. Rawlings' family is yet to come out with the burial date and arrangements but has assured to do so with the government.







