'You can't sit in judgement of your case' - Atik scolds IGP for interdicting COP Alex Mensah, 2 others

Atik Mohammed

Former PNC General Secretary has criticized the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare's directive to interdict the senior officers facing a parliamentary probe over their alleged plot to remove him from office.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and Superintendent Mr George Lysander Asare have been placed on interdiction pending further disciplinary proceedings in accordance with Police Service regulations.



According to a statement from the Service, "the action was to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with police service regulations".



But Atik finds this action outrageous as he questions why the officers will be interdicted by the IGP who is also a subject matter in connection with the audio tape under investigations by a Parliamentary Committee.



According to him, the IGP cannot be a judge in his own trial.



"I understand the IGP says they should interdict the other officers. You, the IGP, are a party to this. In one way or other, you are an interested party in this matter. So, you can't sit in judgement of your case," he replied.

"What is the basis for the interdiction?", he further asked.



Touching on COP Alex Mensah, Atik wondered how the IGP intends to interdict the officer who is currently on leave pending retirement from the Police Service.



To him, the interdiction is not necessary, rather the concerns raised by the officers should be critically examined to ascertain the veracity or otherwise of it.



"We have to look beyond the phone conversation to find out what really are the concerns within the Service because it is very key", he emphasized while delivering his comments on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.